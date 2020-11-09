Infinity: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) on Monday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $496,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.15. A year ago, they were trading at 88 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFI