Ingredion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) _ Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Sunday reported third-quarter profit of $92 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

Ingredion shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 10% in the last 12 months.

