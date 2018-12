Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 10.

360 Finance - Shanghai, China, 3.1 million shares, priced $16.50-$18.50, managed by Citi/Haitong. Proposed NYSE symbol: QFIN. Business: Chinese online consumer lending platform partnered with 360 Group (Qihoo).

CF Finance Acquisition - New York, 25 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Cantor Fitzgerald. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: CFFAU. Business: Blank check company formed by the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding - Oxnard, Calif., 2 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: CURR. Business: Developing oral dissolving film formulations of existing drugs.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition - New York, 7 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Chardan Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol: CHACU. Business: Blank check company formed by Chardan to acquire a healthcare business.

Cornerstone Management - Guangzhou, China, 5 million shares priced at $4, managed by ViewTrade. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: CSCA. Business: China-based private equity fund manager.

Legacy Housing - Bedford, Texas, 3.5 million shares, priced $10.75-12.75, managed by B. Riley FBR/Oak Ridge Financial. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: LEGH. Business: Builds, sells and finances manufactured homes.

Moderna - Cambridge, Mass., 26.3 million shares, priced $22-$24, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MRNA. Business: Early-stage biotech developing therapies based on its modified mRNA platform.

Schultze Acquisition - Rye Brook, N.Y., 15 million shares, priced at $10, managed by EarlyBirdCapital/BTIG. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: SAMAU. Business: Blank check company formed by distressed debt investor George Schultze.

Synthorx - La Jolla, Calif., 11.9 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by Jefferies/Leerink Partners. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: THOR. Business: Principal biotech developing immunotherapies for solid tumors.

Tencent Music Entertainment - Shenzhen, China, 82 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs (Asia). Proposed NYSE symbol: TME. Business: China's largest online music-streaming service.

Uranium Trading - El Segundo, Calif., 4.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by B. Riley FBR. Proposed NYSE symbol: UTC. Business: Newly-formed vehicle investing in the civil uranium market.