Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug. 5.

AMTD International - Hong Kong, China, 20.8 million shares, pried $8.10-$8.48, managed by AMTD Global Markets/Loop Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE HKIB. Business: Hong Kong baseed asset manager and investment bank.

BioVie - Los Angeles, 1.3 million shares, priced at $11.88, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BIVI. Business: Early stage biotech developing therapies for cirrhosis.

Flux Power Holdings - 1.4 million shares, priced at $9, managed by Roth Capital/Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FLUX. Business: Manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries and storage solutions.

InMode - Yokneam, Israel, 5 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Barclays/UBS Investment Bank. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INMD. Business: Israeli maker of minimally-invasive medical aesthetic systems.