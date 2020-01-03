Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 6

I-Mab Biopharma - Shanghai, China, 7.4 million shares, priced $12-$15, managed by Jefferies/CICC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol IMAB. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.