Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 19

Datto Holding - Norwalk, Conn., 22 million shares, priced $24-$27, managed by Morgan Stanely/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol MSP. Business: Sells a hybrid IT infrastructure platform to managed service providers.

Gatos Silver - Greenwood Village, Colo., 18.8 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by BMO Capital Markets/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE GATO. Business: US producer of silver and other precious metals.

Guild Holdings - San Diego, 8.5 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by Wells Fargo Securities/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol GHLD. Business: Provides personalized mortgage services and loan origination.

Helix Acquisition - Boston, 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HLXA. Business: Blank check company formed by Cormorant Asset Management targeting healthcare.

McAfee - San Jose, Calif., 37 million shares, priced $19-$22, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MCFE. Business: Antivirus and endpoint security software.