NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

ACV Auctions - Buffalo, N.Y., 16.6 million shares, priced $18-$20, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACVA. Business: Mobile platform for wholesale car auctions.

Alignment Healthcare - Orange, Calif., 27.2 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ALHC. Business: Provides Medicare Advantage plans to seniors.

Cricut - South Jordan, Utah, 15.3 million shares, priced $20-$22, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CRCT. Business: Makes smart machines used for crafting.

DigitalOcean - New York, 16.5 million shares, priced $44-$47, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol DOCN. Business: Offers cloud computing services and web development tools to SMBs.

Diversey Holdings - Fort Mill, S.C., 46.2 million shares, priced $18-$21, managed by Citi/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DSEY. Business: Provides cleaning and hygiene products to food and beverage.

Flora Growth - Toronto, Canada, 3.3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Boustead Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FLGC. Business: Canadian producer of natural medicinal-grade cannabis products.

Hywin Holdings - Shanghai, China, 3.8 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities/Alexander Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HYW. Business: Provides wealth management services in China.

LAVA Therapeutics - Utrecht, Netherlands, 6.7 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by JP Morgan/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LVTX. Business: Dutch Phase 1/2a biotech developing gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer.

Leonardo DRS - Arlington, Va., 31.9 million shares, priced $20-$22, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol DRS. Business: US defense electronics provider being spun out of Italian firm Leonardo.

Olink - Uppsala, Sweden, 17.6 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanely. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OLK. Business: Provides a platform of proteome analysis products for biomedical research.

SEMrush Holdings - Boston, 16.8 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol SEMR. Business: Provides a SaaS platform for managing digital marketing.

ThredUp - Oakland, Calif., 12 million shares, priced $12-$14, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TDUP. Business: Online marketplace for second hand clothing.

Vizio - Irvine, Calif., 15.1 million shares, priced $21-$23, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol VIZIO. Business: Low-cost maker of smart TVs and sound bars.