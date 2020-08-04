Innergex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) _ Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $108.6 million in the period.

Innergex shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.16, a rise of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGXF