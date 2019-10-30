Innoviva: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $39.8 million.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period.

Innoviva shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.20, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

