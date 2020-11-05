Inseego: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The holding company posted revenue of $90.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.7 million.

Inseego shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.40, a rise of 74% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSG