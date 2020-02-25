Insulet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $209.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.6 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $738.2 million.

Insulet shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $196.73, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

