Insurance Acquisition: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Insurance Acquisition Corp. (SFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its third quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.9 million.

Insurance Acquisition shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.89, decreasing slightly in the last 12 months.

