Intel, Broadcom rise; Harsco, American Airlines fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Intel Corp., up $5.15 to $68.47

The world's largest chipmaker blew past Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and gave an upbeat profit forecast.

Atlassian Corp., up $14.15 to $146.79

The software company handily beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts as subscription revenue surged.

American Express Co., up $3.74 to $135.11

The credit card issuer and global payments company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

First Financial Bankshares Inc., up 42 cents to $34.56

The regional bank's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Broadcom Inc., up $4.35 to $324

The chipmaker will supply wireless components to Apple in deals that could generate $15 billion in revenue.

Harsco Corp., down $3.64 to $15.80

The environmental services company warned investors about a weak fourth quarter because of lower demand.

Synovus Financial Corp., down $2.80 to $36.64

The bank's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.16 to $27.64

Airlines and other companies in the travel and tourism industries fell as a virus outbreak in China spreads.