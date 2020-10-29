International Paper: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ International Paper Co. (IP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $204 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The global paper and packaging company posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period.

International Paper shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1%. The stock has declined slightly in the last 12 months.

