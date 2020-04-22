Interpublic: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.97 billion.

Interpublic shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 15%. The stock has dropped 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPG