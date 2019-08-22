Intuit: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported a loss of $44 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $994 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $961.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.13 billion.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.54 billion.

Intuit shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $275.71, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

