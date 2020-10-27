Invesco: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $250.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

Invesco shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5%. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVZ