Invitae: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.5 million.

Invitae shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.87, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

