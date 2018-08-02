Invuity: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Invuity Inc. (IVTY) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.20. A year ago, they were trading at $6.35.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVTY