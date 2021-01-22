Iran, pressured by blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin NASSER KARIMI and ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 2:21 a.m.
1 of3 Cars drive on an unlit street during a blackout in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021. Speculation has gripped social media in Iran that Bitcoin is to blame for a series of recent power blackouts across the country. The government launched a major crackdown on Bitcoin processing centers which use immense amounts of electricity and are a huge burden on the power grid. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Air pollution blankets a mountain range in Tehran, Iran, Dec 23, 2020. Iran's capital and its major cities have been plunged into darkness as rolling outages in recent weeks left millions with no electricity for hours. With toxic smog blanketing the skies in Tehran and the country buckling under the strain of the pandemic and sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and gas industry, speculation about the spate of blackouts gripped social media. Soon, fingers pointed at an unlikely culprit: Bitcoin. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Air pollution blankets the skyline in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020. Iran's capital and its major cities have been plunged into darkness as rolling outages in recent weeks left millions with no electricity for hours. With toxic smog blanketing the skies in Tehran and the country buckling under the strain of the pandemic and sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and gas industry, speculation about the spate of blackouts gripped social media. Soon, fingers pointed at an unlikely culprit: Bitcoin. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's capital and major cities plunged into darkness in recent weeks as rolling outages left millions without electricity for hours. Traffic lights died. Offices went dark. Online classes stopped.
With toxic smog blanketing Tehran skies and the country buckling under the pandemic and other mounting crises, social media has been rife with speculation. Soon, fingers pointed at an unlikely culprit: Bitcoin.
Written By
NASSER KARIMI and ISABEL DEBRE