Iridex: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8.8 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $43.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.89. A year ago, they were trading at $4.53.

