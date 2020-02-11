IsoRay: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) _ IsoRay Inc. (ISR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $897,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richland, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 98 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 43 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ISR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ISR