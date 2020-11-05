J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) _ J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pennsauken, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $252.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.3 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

J&J Snack Foods shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $142.84, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JJSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JJSF