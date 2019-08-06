KAR Auction Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $55.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $719.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $693.8 million.

KAR Auction Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.24 to $1.34 per share.

KAR Auction Services shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26, a decline of 56% in the last 12 months.

