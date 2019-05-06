https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Kelly-Services-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13821830.php
Kelly Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $22.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.
Kelly Services shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KELYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KELYA
View Comments