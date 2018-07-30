Kemper: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $741.9 million in the period.

Kemper shares have climbed roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 91 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMPR