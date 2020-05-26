Keysight: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $71 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $895 million in the period.

Keysight shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $105.28, a climb of 43% in the last 12 months.

