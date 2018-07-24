Knowles: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Knowles Corp. (KN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $188.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $235 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Knowles shares have increased 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.69, a fall of 5 percent in the last 12 months.

