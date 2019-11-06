LHC: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The company posted revenue of $528.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532.2 million.

LHC expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion.

LHC shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $127, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHCG