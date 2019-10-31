LKQ: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $152.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.31 to $2.37 per share.

LKQ shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

