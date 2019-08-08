LSC Communications: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ LSC Communications (LKSD) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $24 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 8 cents per share.

The print and print-related services provider posted revenue of $869 million in the period.

LSC Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.55 billion.

The company's shares closed at 91 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $11.28.

