Ladenburg: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) on Thursday reported net income of $7.5 million in its second quarter.

The company, based in Miami, said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The banking and brokerage company posted revenue of $363.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $363.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

The company's shares closed at $2.70. A year ago, they were trading at $3.41.

