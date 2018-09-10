https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Lakeland-Industries-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13218858.php
Lakeland Industries: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) _ Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Ronkonkoma, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.
The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period.
Lakeland Industries shares have decreased 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.50, a decline of 2.5 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAKE
