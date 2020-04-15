Lakeland Industries: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) _ Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ronkonkoma, New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.3 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $107.8 million.

Lakeland Industries shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.20, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAKE