Lam Research: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $541.8 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.40 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.80 to $3.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.28 billion.

Lam Research shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $208.61, an increase of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRCX