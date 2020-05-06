Laredo Petroleum: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $235.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $205 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 92 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.52.

