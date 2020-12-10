Trump's chief virus aid negotiator sees 'a lot of progress' ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 12:03 p.m.
1 of7 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Sarah Silbiger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Sarah Silbiger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Sarah Silbiger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington/Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington/Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's top negotiator on COVID-19 financial aid reported headway Thursday on a $900 billion-plus plan, citing similarities between the latest administration offer and an emerging measure from a bipartisan group of senators.
“I have had a bunch of conversations. I spoke to senators on both sides last night, this morning," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. “We had a very productive call yesterday with a lot of people. So I think we’re making a lot of progress."