Levi Strauss: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $152.7 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

Levi Strauss shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.96, a decrease of 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEVI