Lifetime Brands: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Garden City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $149.9 million in the period.

Lifetime Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 71 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $750 million to $755 million.

Lifetime Brands shares have dropped 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

