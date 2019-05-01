Lincoln National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) _ Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $252 million.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period.

Lincoln National shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.97, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

