Lindsay: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.35.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period.

Lindsay shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

