Lions Gate: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $155.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $913.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $284.2 million, or $1.33 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

Lions Gate shares have declined almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.97, a fall of 32% in the last 12 months.

