Live Nation: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $52.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.

Live Nation shares have risen 21 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.60, an increase of 41 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYV