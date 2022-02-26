Live updates: France intercepts Russian cargo ship The Associated Press Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 6:28 a.m.
1 of39 A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of39 Ukrainian soldiers walk past debris of a burning military truck on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of39
4 of39 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his speech addressing the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of39 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of39
7 of39 FILE - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, makes opening remarks as United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens during a meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 11, 2022. Hayashi says he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken, on the phone Saturday, Feb. 26, and agreed they must respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming “a wrong lesson” because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. (Sandra Sanders/Pool Photo via AP, File) Sandra Sanders/AP Show More Show Less
8 of39 Italian Premier Mario Draghi addresses the Parliament in Rome, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Draghi said “The images we are seeing, of unarmed civilians forced to hide in bunkers and subways, are terrible and bring us back to the darkest days of European history." (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Roberto Monaldo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of39
10 of39 A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help. Paul Ursachi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of39 A demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a protest outside Downing Street, in London, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 12 of39
13 of39 People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of39 In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service released on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital. That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides. (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 15 of39
16 of39 People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
17 of39 People gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 18 of39
19 of39 Families and friends of an Indian student studying in Kharkiv University, in northeast Ukraine hold banners during a demonstration near Russian embassy in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Dozens of parents, relatives and friends of Indian students stranded in Ukraine hold a demonstration near the Russian embassy in New Delhi demanding an end to Moscow's invasion of the country and their immediate evacuation. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
20 of39 A woman attends a protest against the Russian invasion in the Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 21 of39
22 of39 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, attends a meeting with top envoys from the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Vladislav Deinego of the Luhansk People's Republic, center, and Sergei Peresada of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), right, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia recognized the regions as independent states and then pointed at their request for military assistance to invade Ukraine. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
23 of39 People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 24 of39
25 of39 A screen shows leader during a video-conference of NATO members at the French Army headquarters, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 in Paris. NATO leaders met to discuss how far they can go to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin without engaging Russian forces in direct war. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
26 of39 People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 27 of39
28 of39 People call their relatives to pick them up at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, in Barabas, Hungary, Friday, Feb 25, 2022. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less
29 of39 A body of a killed soldier lies on the ground as Ukrainian Army soldiers sit next in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 30 of39
31 of39 A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aircraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Vadim Zamirovsky/AP Show More Show Less
32 of39 Pro-Ukraine people hold banners as they shout slogans during a protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, after Russian troops have launched an invasion on Ukraine. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 33 of39
34 of39 A Ukrainian soldier sits injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
35 of39 Ukrainian Army soldiers prepare to tow a damaged military truck in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 36 of39
37 of39 Ukrainian servicemen stand by a deactivated Russian military multiple rocket launcher on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
38 of39 Ukrainian soldiers patrol an area not far from burning military trucks in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
39 of39
The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:
PARIS — French officials say marines patrolling the English Channel area have intercepted a cargo ship sailing under the Russian flag and escorted it to the port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer for an investigation.
Written By
The Associated Press