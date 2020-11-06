Livent: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $11.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.7 million.

Livent shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.81, a rise of 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LTHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LTHM