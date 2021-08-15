Louisiana program offers aid to nonprofits, small businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Charities, faith-based organizations, other nonprofit agencies and small businesses can start submitting applications Monday for grants of up to $25,000 in coronavirus relief aid set aside by state lawmakers.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is administering the $10 million grant program, created by lawmakers earlier this year and financed with federal pandemic assistance. Application information and eligibility guidelines will be available online at www.revenue.louisiana.gov.