Lululemon names Sephora executive Calvin McDonald as new CEO

FILE - This Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, shows a Lululemon Athletica logo outside a store on Newbury Street in Boston. Lululemon on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 named Calvin McDonald as its new CEO, replacing Laurent Potdevin who resigned earlier this year after the yoga gear maker said he fell short of its standards of conduct.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lululemon named Calvin McDonald as CEO Tuesday, more than five months after the maker of yoga tights said its previous chief executive resigned for falling short of the company's standards of conduct.

McDonald, 46, served as president and CEO of makeup retailer Sephora for the past five years. Before that, he worked at Sears Canada. He'll join Lululemon on August 20.

Former CEO Laurent Potdevin left Lululemon in February, and the company provided no details of what conduct led to his resignation. The company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, has posted strong financial results in recent quarters after it redesigned its website and made tweaks to its designs, helping to attract more shoppers.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., which have nearly doubled in the last year, rose 1 percent to $124.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday.