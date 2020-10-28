Lundin: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $133.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $600.7 million in the period.

Lundin shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.03, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

