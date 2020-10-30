LyondellBasell: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $114 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $6.78 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.91 billion.

LyondellBasell shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2.5%. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

