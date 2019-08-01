M/A-Com: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported a loss of $324.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $4.95 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $108.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, M/A-Com said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $112 million.

M/A-Com shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.68, a fall of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI